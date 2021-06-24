SupplierGATEWAY Partners With Certify My Company To Expand Business Opportunities Through Diversity Certification

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupplierGATEWAY and Certify My Company are pleased to announce that they have entered into a partnership to offer organizations a more accessible way to connect with small, diverse businesses by leveraging SupplierGATEWAY’s Enhanced Digital Certification™ (EDC), an all-digital certification platform.

This partnership enables Certify My Company to work with SupplierGATEWAY to expand its capacity to help corporate clients connect with small diverse businesses, including sole proprietors, that are currently not certified.

“Many of our clients have been asking for this for some time,” said Heather Cox, Co-founder and President of Certify My Company. “EDC represents the solution we have been looking for. It is a fantastic product, especially for small businesses.”

The rapidly changing digital landscape has revolutionized every aspect of business. EDC represents an innovative digital certification process for the e-commerce age.

“EDC provides an opportunity for 4 million minority and 11 million diverse businesses that are currently not certified to get certified online quickly and inexpensively,” said Ade Solaru, CEO of SupplierGATEWAY. “We are excited to work with Certify My Company to create an expanded opportunity for small businesses to grow and prosper.”

For more information about EDC, please visit our website https://www.suppliergateway.com/enhanced-digital-certification/certifymycompany/

About SupplierGATEWAY:

SupplierGATEWAY is a leading cloud-based, instant-on, low-priced digital supplier management platform, which automates and simplifies supplier and vendor management. SupplierGATEWAY’s tools and solutions can be deployed individually or in any combination, and easily integrated with existing AP/ERP infrastructure.

The tools and solutions capabilities encompass Supplier Registration and Enablement, P2P Sourcing & Procurement, Supplier Management, Financial Risk Monitoring, Supplier Compliance Management, Corporate Responsibility / Diversity and Vendor Credentialing.

To learn more, please visit www.suppliergateway.com

About Certify My Company:

Certify My Company is the premier supplier diversity consultancy specializing in diversity certifications. We support entrepreneurs through their certification journeys as well as the corporations they serve. By strategically leveraging supply chains, corporations can meet and exceed their diversity goals; Certify My Company is the trusted partner for Fortune 1000 supplier diversity initiatives.