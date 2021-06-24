UPS Market Valuation to Touch USD 13,154 Million by 2025 with 8.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global UPS Market information by Product Type, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is predicted to touch USD 13,154 Million at an 8.3% CAGR between 2018- 2025.

UPS Market Scope:

An uninterrupted power supply/source (UPS), simply put, is an electrical apparatus that offers emergency power to a load when the mains or input power fails. The UPS market is majorly driven by an increase in the number of smart connected devices, the need to improve company efficiency, and an increase in reliance on the Internet. The increased need for real-time networking across industry sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, transportation, energy & utility, aerospace, and oil & gas is also aiding the market growth.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

UPS Market Drivers

As per the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the UPS market growth. These include the surging need for constant and smooth power supply in various sectors like residential, commercial, and industrial, growing adoption of mobile computing, remote access services, online services, growing use of industrial UPS in the oil & gas industry, and the growing use of network and multi-cloud upgrades. Additional factors adding market growth include the shift to edge computing, construction of new data centers by tech experts like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft, the increasing trend of cloud computing and virtualization, increase in data centers across the world, growing smart buildings and IoT trends, and burgeoning demand for UPS from new businesses in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

On the contrary, technical hindrances, slow growth in the semiconductor sector, the growing price of skilled labor, and increasing price of raw materials may hamper the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) market share over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The Market Research Future report offers an inclusive analysis of the UPS market based on product type & application.

By product type, the uninterrupted power supply market is bifurcated into line-interactive, off-line/standby and online/double conversion. Among these, the segment of offline/standby will spearhead the market during the forecast period.

By applications, the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) market is bifurcated into medical, marine, data center, telecommunication, industrial, and others. Among these, the data center segment will lead the market during the forecast period.

Regional Takeaway

North America to Steer UPS Market

Geographically, the global UPS market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, South America, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, North America will steer the market in the forecast period. It will reach USD 5,160 million by 2025. Increasing investments made by hyperscale cloud providers, the proliferation of data centers, increasing investments by companies, the presence of a massive operation base, burgeoning demand for modular UPS from different end use industries such as telecommunication sectors, healthcare, and manufacturing, and growing adoption of uninterrupted power supply by financial services, healthcare, and insurance are adding to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific to Have Healthy Growth in UPS Market

In the APAC region, the global uninterrupted power supply market will have healthy growth over the forecast period. It will reach USD 3,718.3 million at a stellar 11.95% CAGR by 2025. Growing SMEs, increase in infrastructure developments and data centers, strong economic development, increased affordability, rising per capita income, and increase in collaborative data centers in China and India are adding to the growth of the market. India, China, and Japan hold the utmost market share.

Europe to Have Notable Growth in UPS Market

In Europe, the global UPS market is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. Technological advances and increasing data center downtime are adding to the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) market growth in the region.

South America and MEA to Have Sound Growth in UPS Market

In South America and the Middle East and Africa, the global uninterrupted power supply market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global UPS Market

Various industries have already faced the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis, and the UPS market is no different. Owing to this pandemic, there has been a huge impact on the operations and sales of several UPS makers, resulting in the shutting down of manufacturing plants. Besides, the ban on exports in the APAC countries owing to which various industry players the world over has faced supply chain disruptions.

Construction, data center, and logistic processes have been impacted following the crisis. Contractors in the construction site have put their structural and infrastructure construction to a halt. Non-essential construction projects, too, have been put on a halt. Also, there has been a delay in some new facility construction. Facebook’s data center in Ireland, which has been at the final development phase, has identified flu-like symptoms in workers for which the work had been delayed, thus having a negative impact on the market growth.

Industry News

January 2021- Recently, MoU had signed an agreement for making Jammu and Kashmir a region that is power surplus. This is a big move undertaken by the government for an uninterrupted power supply in the region.

