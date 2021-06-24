North America Ethernet Cable Market Is Expected to Reach $3.97 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Increase in demand for highly reliable network with low security threats, rise in number of data centers in North America, and surge in demand for power over Ethernet in the industrial sector drive the growth of the North America ethernet cable market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America ethernet cable market was pegged at $1.32 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $3.97 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for highly reliable network with low security threats, rise in number of data centers in North America, and surge in demand for power over Ethernet in the industrial sector drive the growth of the North America ethernet cable market. On the other hand, high installation costs

and growth in wireless technology in North America impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in demand for high data transfer technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The restrictions pertaining to the import and export of raw materials and industrial equipment for manufacturing ethernet cables impacted the North America ethernet cable market negatively.

However, increase in demand for e-learning, binge television, and high data transfer devices during lockdowns has created greater prospects for the market.



The North America ethernet cable market is analyzed across cable category, type, application, cable structure, and country.



Based on cable category, the CAT 6A segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. The CAT 7 segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 16.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the copper cable segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2028. Simultaneously, the fiber optic cable segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028.



Based on country, the U.S held the major share in 2019, generating nearly three-fourths of the North America ethernet cable market. At the same time, the market across Canada would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The leading market players analyzed in the North America ethernet cable market report include Belden Inc., Prysmian Group., Anixter International, Inc., Nexans SA, Schneider Electric, Cables-to-Go (CGC), Hitachi, Black Box Corporation, Siemon, and Siemens AG. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

