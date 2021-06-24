CTD Indices names MarketDesk strategic partner in global expansion rollout
CTD Indices teams up with MarketDesk for global rollout serving the global financial services communityNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTD Indices, the innovative provider of indices and index solutions to the global financial services community is partnering with MarketDesk to facilitate its global Index rollout.
CTD Indices focuses on the creation of unique high-quality benchmarks based around commodity futures and cash markets that measure not only economic activity but anticipate how these movements will impact investors trading on exchanges.
Its recent focus in creating Chinese domestic indices for Energy, Grain and Steel produces unique analytical insights into micro markets of the powerhouse economy. Its trading background executes a strategy providing market bellwethers for proactive, not reactive investing.
The CTD Indices partnership with MarketDesk allows it to leverage the cloud-based market data distribution platform to perform index calculations from multiple sources across different asset classes. Index results are effortlessly made available to vendors and end users via a range of direct feeds or desktop/mobile applications.
Paul Hsu, CEO of CTD Indices said “We needed to work with a technology provider that can grasp the technical complexities across a multitude of asset classes and multiple time zones. Importantly, MarketDesk offers us great commercial flexibility with its partnership program allowing us to focus on our customers’ needs without technical compromise.”
Brice Hamon, Founder & CEO for MarketDesk said “CTD Indices is a global innovator and forward thinking in its approach to index creation. We are pleased to offer them the tools to innovate unhampered by unnecessary technology expenditures.
Darren Bishop, Head of Global Partnerships at MarketDesk said “You simply can’t ignore the impact the Chinese economy has on the global economy. The CTDI suite of domestic China-based indices gives a unique insight into the interior markets and the international trade flows that drive them. We welcome the opportunity to work with CTD Indices and be part of its future success.”
About CTD Indices
CTD Indices is an innovative provider of indices and index solutions to the global financial services industry. The focus is unique in creating high quality benchmarks based around commodity futures and cash markets that measures not only economic activity for these markets, but also anticipating how these movements will impact investors trading on exchanges. CTD Indices provides bellwethers for proactive, not reactive investing, to meet investors’ needs for an ever-changing global market.
About MarketDesk
MarketDesk delivers innovative global market data solutions featuring a one of a kind modern platform for content owners to distribute their financial data and content to a global community that prizes ease of use and mobility with cutting edge technology. Through MarketDesk, content owners can distribute their data to clients, reach new ones and connect employees and applications over the internet and mobile networks, under their brand and control.
