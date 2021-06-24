Microencapsulation Market Worth $17.31 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Microencapsulation Market by Coating Material (Polysaccharides, Proteins), Technology [Physico-Mechanical (Spray Drying, Coextrusion); Physico-Chemical; Chemical], Application (Pharmaceutical, Food), Core Material, and Core Form - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “ Microencapsulation Market by Coating Material (Polysaccharides, Proteins), Technology [Physico-Mechanical (Spray Drying, Coextrusion); Physico-Chemical; Chemical], Application (Pharmaceutical, Food), Core Material, and Core Form - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the microencapsulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $17.31 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3294

Factors such as the increasing adoption of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industry for controlled & targeted release of active compounds (sustained or delayed-release), growing demand from the functional food industry, rising demand from the agrochemical sector, strong growth in the cosmetics industry, and growing demand for microencapsulated fragrances in home and personal care products are driving the growth of the overall microencapsulation market. However, the high production cost of microencapsulation and increasing demand for nano-encapsulation technology, especially in pharmaceutical applications, are the key factors expected to restrain the future growth of this market.

The microencapsulation market studied in this report is majorly segmented by the core material, core form, coating material, method, application, and country/region.

Based on core material, the microencapsulation market is mainly segmented into pharmaceutical and healthcare drugs; food, feed, & nutraceuticals; fragrances; agricultural inputs; phase change materials; and other core materials. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and healthcare drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the overall microencapsulation market. Compared to other technologies, the cost-effectiveness, particle size reduction for high solubility, and controlled and sustained release of drugs are the major factors responsible for the largest share of this segment.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=3294

Based on core form, the microencapsulation market is segmented into liquid, solid, and gas. In 2020, the liquid segment commanded the largest share of the overall microencapsulation market. The use of microencapsulation for converting liquid core active substances, such as oils, pigments, solvents, perfumes, and agrochemicals to solid/powder form, is majorly attributed to the large share of this segment. These liquid materials have the property of getting dissolved and dispersed, which needs microencapsulation requirements for their enhanced timely delivery and better performance.

Based on coating material, the microencapsulation market is segmented into polysaccharides, proteins, lipids & waxes, gums and resins, and other coating materials. In 2020, the polysaccharides segment accounted for the largest share of the overall microencapsulation market. Also, the polysaccharides segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to its increasing usage in the food industry and easy approval of polysaccharides by regulatory authorities. Polysaccharides can be obtained from abundant renewable sources and are typically non-toxic, making them valuable for food and pharmaceutical formulations. Further, starch is the most consumed polysaccharide in the human diet. It is generally regarded as safe material and is therefore listed in the GRAS list of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Based on method, the microencapsulation market is segmented into physio-mechanical, physio-chemical, chemical, and other methods. In 2020, the physio-mechanical methods segment accounted for the largest share of the overall microencapsulation market, followed by physio-chemical methods, chemical methods, and other methods.

Based on technology, the physio-mechanical methods market is segmented into spray drying, fluidized bed spray coating, coextrusion, spray chilling or congealing, and other physio-mechanical methods (spinning disk/rotational suspension separation, and phase inversion precipitation/centrifugal extrusion). The spray drying segment accounted for the largest share of the overall physio-mechanical methods market in 2020. The spray drying method is largely used in microencapsulation mainly due to the rapid processing at low cost, a wide choice of coating material, good encapsulation efficiency, stability of the finished product, and the possibility of large-scale production in the continuous mode.

Quick Buy – Microencapsulation Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/15258993

Based on application, the microencapsulation market is segmented into pharmaceuticals; home and personal care; food, feed, and nutraceuticals; agrochemicals; and other applications. In 2020, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the overall microencapsulation market. The major use of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industry to protect drugs from the environment, stabilize sensitive drug substances, eliminate incompatibilities, or mask unpleasant taste is one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment. The demand for microencapsulated biomolecules is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry due to its effective and targeted delivery.

Geographically, the microencapsulation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global microencapsulation market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of microencapsulation technology providers; strong functional food, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical sectors; growing demand for functional products with novel technologies, such as microencapsulation; and increasing innovation in the personal care & cosmetics industries. However, Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global microencapsulation market are Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.(U.S.), Encapsys, LLC (U.S.), Reed Pacific Pty Limited (Australia), Firmenich Incorporated (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), MikroCaps D.O.O (Slovenia), Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG, (Germany), Micropore Technologies Limited (U.K.), and CAPSULARIS (France), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microencapsulation-market-forecast-3294

Scope of the Report:

Microencapsulation Market, by Core Material

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Drugs

Food, Feed, and Nutraceuticals Vitamins and Minerals Enzymes Organic Acids Prebiotics and Probiotics Sweeteners Flavors and colors Amino Acids and Proteins Essential Oils Other Food, Feed, and Nutraceutical Industry Core Materials

Fragrances

Agriculture Inputs

Phase Change Materials

Other Core Materials

Microencapsulation Market, by Core Form

Liquid

Solid

Gas

Microencapsulation Market, by Coating Material

Polysaccharides

Polymers

Proteins

Lipids and Waxes

Gums and Resins

Other Coating Material

Microencapsulation Market, by Technology

Physico-mechanical Methods Spray Drying Fluidized Bed Spray Coating Coextrusion Spray Chilling or Congealing Other Physico-mechanical Methods

Physico-Chemical Methods Coacervation or Phase Separation Methods Other Physico-chemical Methods

Chemical Methods In-Situ Polymerization Interfacial Polymerization

Other Microencapsulation Methods

Microencapsulation Market, by Application/Industrial Sector

Pharmaceutical Industry

Home and Personal Care Industry Personal Care Industry Skincare Products Haircare Products Deodorants and Perfumes Other Personal Care Products Home Care Industry Laundry Detergents and Fabric Conditioners House Cleaning Agents Other Home Care Products Food, Feed, and Nutraceutical Industry Agrochemical Industry Other Industrial Sectors



Microencapsulation Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3294

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports-

European Fragrances Microencapsulation Market for Home and Personal Care Products by Technology/Method [Physico-Mechanical (Spray Drying, Coextrusion); Physico-Chemical; Chemical] Application (Home care and Personal Care); and Geography -Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/european-fragrances-microencapsulation-market-5144

Botanical Extracts Market by Source (Spices, Fruits, Herbs, Flowers, Roots, Tea Leaves), Form (Powder, Semi-Solid), Application (Food {Bakery and Confectionery}, Beverages {Alcoholic Beverages}, Pharmaceutical), and Geography– Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/botanical-extracts-market-5192

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Material (Copper, silver), Form (Aerosol, Powder), End User (Building and Construction, Food and Beverage, Automotive OEM and Components, Electronics, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Packaging)- Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/antimicrobial-coatings-market-5077

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/170/microencapsulation-market-2027

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/