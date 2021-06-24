VoIP company seeks to change the way we look at phone numbers
Phone Numbers. They're still the most consistent "identifier" that exists today. Apps like asking for them and businesses love posting them.
Tell me about yourself—your struggles, your dreams, your telephone number.”UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyNumber wants you to change the way you think about phone numbers. Perhaps right now all that comes to mind are spam calls and the need for one in regards to verification services- but that's all changing.
— PETER ARNO
They’re [FlyNumber] trying to change the way we look at phone numbers in relation to our everyday lives. Are spam calls still a problem, yes, are more people using text, yes but that “WhatsApp” wouldn’t work unless you had a phone number.
The “problem” usually is that your phone number carrier/ operator locks you into their device, software, phone system, or other.
FlyNumber seeks to change that by giving the end-user full ownership of the phone number. With that comes real freedom, freedom to manage the calls/texts as you please.
People have been trying to make and receive calls using the internet from the very beginning. By leveraging the age-old technically called “SIP” a user can take their phone numbers and route them in ways they never thought possible.
It’s time your phone number is “really” yours.
