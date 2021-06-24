Rare Waterfront Estate with Panoramic Ocean Views in Tri-State Area to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

31 Ward Avenue, Rumson, NJ Half mile walk to beach; close proximity to top-tier schools Prime location in Tri-State area, 39 minutes to NYC Spectacular landscaping and beautiful architecture Waterfront yachting paradise; ocean views; deep water dock

31 Ward Avenue will auction No Reserve in July via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Pat Guadagno of Burke and Manna.

My family and I are excited to work with Burke & Manna and Concierge Auctions … We selected this team based on several factors with a focus on performance, marketing, and technology. ” — Brittny Cantor, the seller's family office Director

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in one of the most coveted and affluent areas of the “Jersey Shore”, 31 Ward Avenue, a prime waterfront estate just outside of New York City, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Pat Guadagno of Burke and Manna. Currently listed for $10.995 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on July 22–27th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“My family and I are excited to work with Burke and Manna and Concierge Auctions to offer our home in Rumson, New Jersey for sale. We selected this team based on several factors with a focus on performance, marketing, and technology. Both companies have a proven track record of effective marketing strategy to the local community as well as to global perspective consumers. Concierge Auctions' technology provides buyers with transparency in buying through their live bidding platform and providing a property's due diligence package upfront,” stated Brittny Cantor, the seller's family office Director.

This prime waterfront estate in Rumson, New Jersey features endless, unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shrewsbury River. On clear days, the New York City skyline itself is visible from the property, but the ease of access into the city, just a 39-minute ride via the luxury fast-ferry, is what truly sets this property apart. The construction of the home highlights all details of the architectural aesthetic, amenities, and comforts needed to make this a timeless compound, from the vaulted ceilings, to the large rooms with abundant natural light, to the stunning crown molding and existite light fixtures. Privacy is paramount with a handcrafted wrought iron gate entrance that fully fences the property along with eight-foot-tall hedging. View sunrises or entertain from the newly constructed and expansive stone patio with a fully equipped summer kitchen. The substantial dock, a rare attribute of the home, also offers 200 feet of 12-foot-deep dockage and two additional slips for boats up to 70 feet and 80 feet in length.

Additional features include a formal dining room and library/family room; six fireplaces throughout the home; a gourmet kitchen with a butcher block topped island, Mediterranean tile details, state-of-the-art appliances, granite countertops, and custom detailed cabinetry, all framing ocean and river views; an in-law suite accessible by separate entrance including a separate custom mahogany office/den and full ensuite bathroom; two second-floor bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets; two third-floor bedrooms with full closets and ensuite bathrooms; a lower-level lounge with crafted cherry wood, billiard parlor, bar, fully equipped 1,450sf gym, home theater and entertainment area; a mahogany paneled elevator accesses three levels; travertine outdoor entertainment areas with a newly installed summer kitchen, granite countertops, and Lynx appliances; two high-ceiling garages that can accommodate 5 cars and car lifts to double capacity; an additional 2-car garage attached to main home; and a 220-volt high speed charging station for electric cars—all just 7 minutes to Monmouth Beach and within close proximity to New York City and numerous airports.

“I am excited to work yet again with Concierge Auctions,” said Guadagno. “From their platform, to their robust database, to their team's dedication to their craft, there is no faster or better way to market a one-of-a-kind property such as this.”

Living in Rumson offers residents a rural feel just a short distance from bustling New York City. As part of the Tri-State Area, enjoy easy big city access via train or board the year-round fast ferry, just minutes from your property. Known for being one of the Northeast’s most affluent neighborhoods, Rumson’s proximity to the coastline also makes it a natural choice for several phenomenal yacht clubs and jaw-dropping ocean views. Lush parks and top-tier private and public schools ensure the area is family-friendly for kids of any age. Wander the nearby beaches and beach clubs of Sea Bright and Monmouth Beach, or head to the Big Apple for work or play. Private and commercial airports as well as heliports make transportation convenient for any busy traveler. The best of New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia can be discovered by air, land or water.

31 Ward Avenue is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment and is additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

