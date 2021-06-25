Morgan Stanley Demonstrates Interest In Bringing Blockchain Technology To Capital Markets

Blockchain Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan Stanley sets foot into the blockchain market by co-leading an investment in the digital asset securities firm, Securitize. Though this looks like the first dedicated investment by Morgan Stanley in area of blockchain technology, the company was always interested in the crypto space. It owns 10.9% of MicroStrategy, the largest corporate bitcoin holder. Its partially owned platform DirectBooks partnered with Axoni, a blockchain startup. It is also interesting to note that DirectBooks is owned by a group of big players from the industry, including Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. With all these players involved and the efforts of DirectBooks towards blockchain, it certainly looks evident that there is going to be a lot of activity in the blockchain space in the near future. This is also clear in the explosive growth forecast for the blockchain market in the Blockchain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 by The Business Research Company.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the blockchain market is expected to grow from $2.24 billion in 2020 to $4.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79%. The market is expected to reach $60.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 97%. Blockchain has been the base for cryptocurrencies since it is a decentralized database; therefore, it has found its most important use in financial services for making digital transactions safe, secure, and transparent. Companies like Circle and BitPesa use blockchain technology for international overseas payments. Now, it has also found its use in the supply chain, healthcare, government, and other sectors. For instance, in Dubai, all the government-related financial transactions are taking place through blockchain technology, making it the first government to be powered with blockchain.

Securitize – the digital securities platform, has immense ambitions to accelerate adoption of tokenized securities post receiving the $48 million investment in this Series B round of funding led by Blockchain Capital, the leading venture capital firm in the blockchain industry, and with investments managed by Morgan Stanley. The funding comes ahead of the expected launch of Securitize Markets, a marketplace for trading digital asset securities that will provide a path to liquidity for the private capital markets. Though security tokens are yet to see the growth as per the expectations from years ago, the company tends to believe that this will change now. Key factors such as better clarity on regulations, licenses, and the maturity of blockchain technology, which were not present years ago and have evolved significantly recently, are projected to drive growth of the global blockchain market.

Federated blockchain, also called consortium blockchain, is expected to be a key trend shaping the blockchain market in the future. Federated blockchain is a private permission type of blockchain, which permits multiple entities to have access to the network by a voting or token system. Decentralization is maintained by the prior selection of the authority nodes by the organizations in the network, which can exchange the data or information continuously.

The Blockchain Global Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain market overviews, analyzes and forecasts blockchain market size, share, blockchain market players, blockchain market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Here Is A List Of Related Reports To The IoT Market From The Business Research Company -

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain ai global market report

Blockchain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-agriculture-and-food-supply-chain-global-market-report

Interested To Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/