The Circular Economy Topic Gains Traction in Asia

Japan and the Netherlands accelerate collaboration to scale up circular solutions at an upcoming virtual event as part of #Tokyo2020.

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aligned with the sustainability concept of the Olympic Games for Tokyo2020; "Be better, together - For the planet and the people."; the Netherlands TeamNL Expo has launched a series of events to showcase the best practices in the Circular Economy from the Japanese and Dutch, and explore new opportunities for collaborations between Japan and The Netherlands.

“The manufacturing and plastics industry are promising areas of a circular economy where the Netherlands and Japan could strengthen their cooperation.” said John Mike Jager from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Japan.

Organised by Holland Circular Hotspot, supported by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency RVO and in close collaboration with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry for the Environment; the events curate an esteemed list of speakers such as:

Kazunori (Kaz) Maruyama, President and Representative Director, DSM Japan

Jan Peter Balkenende, Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands and Chairman of the Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition (DSGC)

Yumiko NODA, Chairman & Representative Director, Veolia Japan K.K.

David McGinty, Global Director, Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE)

And many more.

With two webinars focused on Plastics (24th of June) and Manufacturing (1st of July), there will also be a roundtable discussion (6th of July) to hear leaders from both the public and private sector from both the Netherlands and Japan; as they exchange best practices and strive towards long term bilateral partnerships towards a Circular Economy. The events align closely with the sustainability objectives of the Tokyo 2020; which aims to contribute to the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the delivery of the Games.

Freek van Eijk, the Director of the Holland Circular Hotspot (HCH) stated:

'A shift to a circular economy and its value retention potential offers an unique opportunity for Japan as the 4th largest export economy in the world is very dependent on raw materials and energy.'

The event is free for the public to attend, and registrations are open. Sign up for the Team NL Tokyo Expo here: https://lnkd.in/e8fiZ8j and register for the separate events within the Expo Programme.