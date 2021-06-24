Global Household Slicer Market Is Expected to Reach USD 525.97 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Household Slicer Market by Product (Automatic, Manual), Distribution Channel(Online, Offline), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global household slicer market is expected to grow from USD 331.25 million in 2020 and to reach USD 525.97 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Household slicers are expected to grow in popularity as the positive influence of food intake rises, and the number of food bloggers grows. As compared to traditional instruments, household slicer are expanding in popularity since they minimise the time necessary to cut different sorts of foods. Household slicers are in high demand due to a rise in the inclination towards efficient kitchen items in the residential area. The acceptance and introduction of new and exotic cuisines, as well as the rising popularity of finger foods, are expected to drive up demand for specialised instruments. The increase in the working population, expanding base of middle-class income groups,affluent customers, and better consumer lifestyles are all predicted to drive demand for home slicers in all areas.

Using a home slicer instead of a knife saves time and keeps the texture of the meal. Slicers may generally be easily changed to cut different thicknesses of slices. Older household slicers may utilise a crank to operate, however newer models utilise an electric motor. While most slicers are designed for professional use, there are certain types that may be used at home. The term "manual home slicer" refers to a device that needs the operator to slice the food by hand. The operator must move the carriage or the slicer blade to cut the food. This slicer is not powered in any manner by electricity. This manual slicer is powered entirely by the user's own strength. It may get difficult or tiresome after a time. Despite the fact that it's called a household manual slicer, it can cut more than just domestic slices. An electric household slicer is also known as an automated household slicer. This automatic slicer will save a lot of time for the user. It has an electric motor that moves the carriage for the user. Therefore, the user will not have to do any significant labour. Most electric home slicers have only one speed and the ability to switch to manual slicing. This versatility allows users to have the best of both worlds. Because an electric home slicer rests on a tray and goes back and forth, the user does not have to hold the food that has to be sliced.

Young customers, who make up the majority of the workforce, as well as those in Western nations who are more likely to throw dinner parties and cook in their backyards over the holiday season, are anticipated to drive up need for such slicers. In pandemic, consumers focused on appliances that help with cooking, health, and wellbeing in the months that followed. With restaurants closed and food delivery deemed dangerous owing to the coronavirus, an increase in the number of people are turning to home cooking. The business of household slicers required in kitchen, as well as other cooking appliances and cookware, has benefited from this need-turned-trend of home-cooked cuisine.

Key players operating in the global household slicer market include Swedinghaus, Foodmate, Hallde, Devile Technologies, Sirman, MHS Schneidetechnik, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Wente-Thiedig GmbH, Brunner GmbH and Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH. To gain a significant market share in the global household slicer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Automated slicers are anticipated to show the highest value of around USD 329.20 million by 2028

The product segment includes automatic and manual. By 2028, the automated slicers market is predicted to reach a highest value of around USD 329.20 million. The need for automatic household slicers is projected to increase as the economy develops and the tourist sector expands. As the hotel sector focuses on supplying more lavish bedding sets in order to give the highest comfort and warmth, this is predicted to have a favourable influence on segment growth.

Online segment is anticipated to show the highest value of USD 358.39 million by 2028

The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. Online segment is expected to have the highest value of USD 358.39 million by 2028. One of the main reasons for the growing popularity of online shopping channels is the rising internet penetration amongst the average population, as well as the increased usage of smartphones. With the development of e-commerce giants, consumers are fast migrating to online shopping. As a result of this significant movement in customer choice from offline to online, a number of manufacturers are turning to direct-to-consumer sales to sell their products and increase profit margins. By supplying high-quality items, direct-to-consumer sales channels are anticipated to develop brand ties with customers.

Regional Segment Analysis of Household Slicer Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global household slicer market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. With a value of USD 164.31 million in 2028, Asia Pacific is forecasted to show the highest value throughout the projected years. India, South Korea, Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Japan are the major countries in which the product will have a lot of potential in the next years. Consumers are opting for low- and medium-priced items due to the increased penetration and convenience of utility slicers in the region's residential sectors. However, as customers become more ready to spend in high-quality traditional instruments for experimenting with new cuisines, need for the product is projected to rise in Asia-Pacific.

About the report:

The global household slicer market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

