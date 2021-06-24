Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - DUI Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/23/21 1836 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Riverbend Market, Townshend and VT RT 30/RT 35 intersection, Townshend

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Derry                                             

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

 

VICTIM: Multiple, investigation ongoing

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/23/21, at approximately 1836 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were flagged down by a motorist who reported several individuals were arguing and fighting in the Riverbend Market parking lot in Townshend.  Upon arrival, Troopers were notified of a fleeing vehicle, operated by a female who had created a large disturbance and was suspected of being impaired.  Troopers determined the vehicle was operated by Elizabeth Dery who had an active arrest warrant for a prior DUI and a civilly suspended license.

 

Troopers located Dery traveling north on Route 30, near the Route 35 intersection in Townshend and conducted a traffic stop.  After stopping, Dery fled in the vehicle to her nearby residence and attempted to evade Troopers.  Troopers made contact with Dery as she began to enter the home on foot, placing her under arrest. Dery was processed for suspicion of DUI, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest. Dery was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the outstanding warrant.

 

Troopers were unable to speak with all the of the possible victims at Riverbend Market as some had left.  Attached is a photograph of Dery's vehicle.  Anyone who witnessed her behavior during this timeframe is encouraged to contact Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Westminster Barracks, 802-722-4600.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/21 1300 hours            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF 

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

