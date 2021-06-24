Westminster Barracks - DUI Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102524
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/23/21 1836 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Riverbend Market, Townshend and VT RT 30/RT 35 intersection, Townshend
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Derry
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
VICTIM: Multiple, investigation ongoing
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/23/21, at approximately 1836 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were flagged down by a motorist who reported several individuals were arguing and fighting in the Riverbend Market parking lot in Townshend. Upon arrival, Troopers were notified of a fleeing vehicle, operated by a female who had created a large disturbance and was suspected of being impaired. Troopers determined the vehicle was operated by Elizabeth Dery who had an active arrest warrant for a prior DUI and a civilly suspended license.
Troopers located Dery traveling north on Route 30, near the Route 35 intersection in Townshend and conducted a traffic stop. After stopping, Dery fled in the vehicle to her nearby residence and attempted to evade Troopers. Troopers made contact with Dery as she began to enter the home on foot, placing her under arrest. Dery was processed for suspicion of DUI, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest. Dery was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the outstanding warrant.
Troopers were unable to speak with all the of the possible victims at Riverbend Market as some had left. Attached is a photograph of Dery's vehicle. Anyone who witnessed her behavior during this timeframe is encouraged to contact Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Westminster Barracks, 802-722-4600.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/21 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658