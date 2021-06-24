Frontman Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves Announces " Don't Shed On Me" US Summer Tour
Tour to kick off July 7th with tour dates running through September 2021
I am so excited to get back on the road and do what we love best, connecting with people.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves announces
“Don't Shed On Me” US Summer Tour
Front man Tommy Vext will be back on the road this summer with dates across the nation beginning July 7th. Vext says.” I’m so excited to get back on the road and doing what we love best- connecting with people. It’s been a long hard 18 months and we have all gone through a lot together. This tour is going to be a great celebration of music, life and the common bonds that brings us all together. I cant’ wait to see everyone this summer.”
Bad Wolves skyrocketed to fame with their cover of the Cranberries Zombie and have had hundreds of millions of streams as well as multiple Billboard charting songs in the rock space. Additionally all GoFundMe supporters will be entitled to free meet and greet passes to meet Tommy by registering at www.tommyvextofficial.com as a thank you for their patience in waiting for his album to be released. For more information about the tour and where to purchase tickets please visit www.tommyvextofficial.com
Tour Dates below:
July 7th – The Original Bar and Nightclub –Minot North Dakota
July 10 – Manchester Music Hall, Lexington Kentucky
July 11th – Apollo Theatre Belvidere Il
July 13th – The Forge, Joliet Illinois
July 15th – Epic Event Center Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
July 16th – Chippewa Music Festival – Cadet Wisconsin
July 17th – Emmerson Theatre Indianapolis Indiana
July 18 – Piere’s Entertainment Center, Fort Wayne Indiana
July 20th – Pop’s Sauget Illinois
July 23rd – Barnato, Omaha Nebraska
July 24th – Wild Goose Saloon, Parker Colorado
July 28th- Marquee Theatre, Tempe Arizona
July 29th – Encore, Tucson, Arizona
July 30th – The Whisky, West Hollywood
August 6th – Ace of Spades, Sacramento CA
August 7th- Virginia Street Brewhouse, Reno Nevada
August 10th -Pub Station, Billings MT
August 13th –Sturgis Motorcycle Rally @ Iron Horse – Sturgis South Dakota
August 27th- Sharkey’s Event Center – Liverpool New York
September 2nd – Arizona Pete’s, Greensboro North Carolina
September 10th – The Ranch, Fort Meyers Florida
September 16th – Hal & Mal’s, Jackson Mississippi
For More information about the Tour or to book interviews:
The Current Co.
Jenni Weinman
Weinman@thecurrentco.com
For More information about Tommy Vext:
Tommyvextofficial.com
Vextit.myshopify.com
@Tommyvext.com
facebook.com/tommyvext
Jenni Weinam
The Current Co.
+1 310-770-8871
