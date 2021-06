Frontman Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves Announces " Don't Shed On Me" US Summer Tour

Tour to kick off July 7th with tour dates running through September 2021

I am so excited to get back on the road and do what we love best, connecting with people.” — Tommy Vext

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves announces“Don't Shed On Me” US Summer TourFront man Tommy Vext will be back on the road this summer with dates across the nation beginning July 7th. Vext says.” I’m so excited to get back on the road and doing what we love best- connecting with people. It’s been a long hard 18 months and we have all gone through a lot together. This tour is going to be a great celebration of music, life and the common bonds that brings us all together. I cant’ wait to see everyone this summer.”Bad Wolves skyrocketed to fame with their cover of the Cranberries Zombie and have had hundreds of millions of streams as well as multiple Billboard charting songs in the rock space. Additionally all GoFundMe supporters will be entitled to free meet and greet passes to meet Tommy by registering at www.tommyvextofficial.com as a thank you for their patience in waiting for his album to be released. For more information about the tour and where to purchase tickets please visit www.tommyvextofficial.com Tour Dates below:July 7th – The Original Bar and Nightclub –Minot North DakotaJuly 10 – Manchester Music Hall, Lexington KentuckyJuly 11th – Apollo Theatre Belvidere IlJuly 13th – The Forge, Joliet IllinoisJuly 15th – Epic Event Center Ashwaubenon, WisconsinJuly 16th – Chippewa Music Festival – Cadet WisconsinJuly 17th – Emmerson Theatre Indianapolis IndianaJuly 18 – Piere’s Entertainment Center, Fort Wayne IndianaJuly 20th – Pop’s Sauget IllinoisJuly 23rd – Barnato, Omaha NebraskaJuly 24th – Wild Goose Saloon, Parker ColoradoJuly 28th- Marquee Theatre, Tempe ArizonaJuly 29th – Encore, Tucson, ArizonaJuly 30th – The Whisky, West HollywoodAugust 6th – Ace of Spades, Sacramento CAAugust 7th- Virginia Street Brewhouse, Reno NevadaAugust 10th -Pub Station, Billings MTAugust 13th –Sturgis Motorcycle Rally @ Iron Horse – Sturgis South DakotaAugust 27th- Sharkey’s Event Center – Liverpool New YorkSeptember 2nd – Arizona Pete’s, Greensboro North CarolinaSeptember 10th – The Ranch, Fort Meyers FloridaSeptember 16th – Hal & Mal’s, Jackson MississippiFor More information about the Tour or to book interviews:The Current Co.Jenni WeinmanWeinman@thecurrentco.comFor More information about Tommy Vext:Tommyvextofficial.comVextit.myshopify.com@Tommyvext.comfacebook.com/tommyvext