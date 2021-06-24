Haitian-American journalist-author-publisher Joe E. Sully publishes his latest book titled: ‘Surviving America...’
Haitian-American journalist-author-publisher Joe E. Sully publishes his latest book titled: ‘Surviving America: From the Bench to the Podium’UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgevision is pleased to announce the release of the latest book by its founder, Joe E. Sully, titled "Surviving America: From the Bench to the Podium."
Sully, who has already published three literary works during his decade living in the United States, intends to inspire and motivate readers by sharing interesting and eye-opening experiences. Through these 268 vibrant and captivating pages, Sully describes his journey of misfortunes followed by successes in the land of Uncle Sam, most notably in Washington, DC, where he resides.
“I hope my community finds this autobiographical piece useful,” Sully said. According to the author of Heroes in the Wake of Haiti’s Catastrophe: A decade later, the publication of Surviving America: From the Bench to the Podium is his contribution in an initiative of spreading hope to the hopeless, encouragement to the discouraged with life in America.
As is often the case for immigrants, the vicissitudes were not absent in Sully’s life. The ways in which he faced and overcame them to succeed are presented in crystal clear terms in his book.
Bridgevision invites readers to judge for themselves by getting a copy from its website www.bridgevisionllc.com or on Amazon.
About Bridgevision
Bridgevision Production LLC is an American communications, publishing, and production company based in Washington, DC, founded by Joe E. Sully, a United States of America citizen of Haitian descent who lives in Washington, District of Colombia. Bridgevision Production LLC primarily publishes the works of Haitian and American authors. Its clients' satisfaction is its ultimate priority. Bridgevision's team is made up of men and women who are dedicated professionals and highly motivated by customer satisfaction, which they make their first and absolute priority. A list of the products and services offered by Bridgevision is available on its website www.bridgevisionllc.com.
