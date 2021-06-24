Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 4600 Block of Hillside Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:39 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The second victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Delonte Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.