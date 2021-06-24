Shanghai gallery pulls video rating ladies ‘from the prettiest to the ugliest’

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNNZixu Wang, CNN

A Shanghai gallery has apologized for exhibiting a seven-hour video in which an artist filmed passing women before giving them a score and ordering them “from the prettiest to the ugliest.”

In a statement published Friday, non-profit art gallery OCAT Shanghai apologized to any visitors who had been “disturbed, hurt and left feeling uncomfortable” by the work, saying there had been “omissions in due diligence.”

In the controversial video, titled “Uglier and Uglier,” artist Song Ta filmed and ranked college students at his alma mater based on their appearance. Originally produced in 2012, the work’s Chinese title literally translates as “school flower,” a term used to describe beautiful female university students.

The video had been on display since April as part of a group exhibition titled “The Circular Impact: Video Art 21.” The show has since been shut to the public, with OCAT Shanghai confirming that the work has been withdrawn.