Axle AI is Making Media Smarter in India with major customer win and executive signing

Quidich, in Mumbai, benefits from Axle AI's leading-edge remote video search technology; Axle AI retains Yogesh Sardana to grow and manage India business.

What earlier took us 4 or 5 hours – where somebody needed footage from a particular location – now takes us a matter of minutes, and is it’s available to anyone across the globe with high efficiency.” — Rahat Kulshreshtha, Founder and CEO of Quidich

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle ai, the company whose slogan is "Making Media Smarter" has announced a high-profile customer win at Quidich Innovation Labs, a technology firm specializing in media tech for sports broadcasters. “It’s pretty exciting in that it’s helped us build a new vertical of our business, with stock footage. It’s a time saver for everyone, especially our clients” said Rahat Kulshreshtha, Founder and CEO of Quidich. “Now, what earlier took us 4 or 5 hours – where somebody needed footage from a particular location, area or monument – now takes us a matter of minutes. Earlier, all that footage was sitting on hard drives in our office – now, it’s available to anyone across the globe with high efficiency”.

In addition, axle ai have hired Yogesh Sardana, a seasoned industry professional with over a decade’s experience representing Promise, Quantum and Tata Elxsi. Also based in Mumbai, Sardana is expected to rapidly build axle ai’s partner and customer network throughout India.

Axle ai is browser-based hybrid cloud software that helps teams access, search and collaborate with locally-stored or cloud media, and handle a mix of local and remote workflow seamlessly. The product’s AI-driven features include automated speech transcription and face recognition, with other capabilities under development. Custom tags are also supported so that tagging by editors, producers and assistants can be employed to complement the automated AI-based tagging. Other features include high-speed file transfer capabilities, integrated transcription for video and audio, and support for a wide range of professional camera formats.

The company also offers connectr.ai, a highly modular no-code workflow builder for media automation. Together, axle.ai and connectr.ai are often deployed instead of complex, monolithic MAM solutions that have been far too expensive for most media teams to adopt. Unlike MAMs, axle.ai and connectr.ai work with exisiting file organizations, formats and storage (both on-premise and cloud) to ensure maximum flexibility for creative media organizations. The products have seen strong demand in sports teams and venues, corporate, university, religious and government applications in addition to traditional broadcasters.

“We’re excited to have the highly positive feeback from our customer at Quidich, and by bringing Yogesh Sardana on board we continue to accelerate adoption of our revolutionary media platform in the Indian market”, said axle ai CEO Sam Bogoch.

About axle ai, Inc.

We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Our solutions have helped over 700 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai and http://www.connectr.ai.

About Quidich

Quidich is a technology company based in Mumbai, India. They provide special camera solutions for the sports broadcast industry to enhance the storytelling of live productions. Combining cameras on drones, buggies and four-point systems with Augmented reality solutions and optical player tracking, Quidich has been known for introducing new and innovative solutions for broadcasters. Having filmed with their drones across the globe, they have now created a huge bank of drone based stock footage that is now fully enabled by Axle.ai. Clients can now access stock footage of locations within a few minutes of the request to bring beautiful aerial imagery to their productions. More at http://www.quidich.com

