New Town Main Street temporarily closed Friday evening for car show

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to a car show, the city of New Town will temporarily close Main Street to traffic on Friday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The closure will be a two block area from Market Place to Park Place.

During this time, motorists will need to take an alternative route and truck traffic will need to take the New Town Truck Reliever Route.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.