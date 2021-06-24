Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp. Reorganizes to Expand Into Dynamic Markets With New Products
With new management and a reorganization of the stock structure, Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp starts on a new growth path.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new management team of World Wide Holdings Delaware Corporation (OTC: WWDH) today revealed plans to expand by merger with one or more Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) companies, and bring it into compliance with the OTC markets as a reporting company.
While the Company has been relatively inactive for many years, the new management team has taken over and begun negotiations for possible merger with several privately held corporations anticipating that very soon the Company will expand into the ESG dynamic market with new products. Current candidates include an advanced solar technology company and an air purifier company with Far UVC technology for hospital and commercial virus inactivation.
CEO Donald MacIntyre says, “We’re very excited about our future prospects. The candidates we’re considering have strong proprietary products in very viable fields with major customers and together we can grow the market share for these products.”
To facilitate the Company’s reorganization, a shareholder has returned to the corporation 780,355,377 common shares to be cancelled. Additionally, stop transfer orders have been placed with the transfer agent for an additional 1,136,000,600 shares of common stock. These stop transfer orders were issued by management to allow time to discover if these shares were issued in exchange for valid consideration. Management is considering legal proceedings to cancel any of these shares that were not issued for valid consideration and will adhere to the guidance of corporate counsel in this matter.
Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Bruce Macintyre
World Wide Holdings Delaware
+1 702-294-0111
brucem@worldwideholdingsdelaware.com