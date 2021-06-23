Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,761 in the last 365 days.

PA Senate Dems to Hold Policy Hearing on Statewide Barriers for the Transgender Community

Policy Hearing - Transgender Community

June 23, 2021 − At the request of Senators Amanda Cappelletti (D- Delaware/Montgomery), Tim Kearney (D- Chester/Delaware) and Lindsey Williams (D- Allegheny), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing during Pride Month to discuss the barriers in Pennsylvania for the transgender community to legally change their name and gender.

Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) is chair of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee, as well as co-chair of the bicameral LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###

You just read:

PA Senate Dems to Hold Policy Hearing on Statewide Barriers for the Transgender Community

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.