PA Senate Dems to Hold Policy Hearing on Statewide Barriers for the Transgender Community

June 23, 2021 − At the request of Senators Amanda Cappelletti (D- Delaware/Montgomery), Tim Kearney (D- Chester/Delaware) and Lindsey Williams (D- Allegheny), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing during Pride Month to discuss the barriers in Pennsylvania for the transgender community to legally change their name and gender.

Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) is chair of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee, as well as co-chair of the bicameral LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page.

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###