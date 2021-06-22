Editorial: Why California's unprecedented plan to pay off back rent and stop evictions still isn't good enough
These are humane and necessary measures in an extraordinary time. But they also underscore how little Newsom and his fellow Democrats in the legislative supermajority have done to deal with the underlying shortage of homes. The Legislature is struggling to pass even incremental measures to improve housing production while the governor is relying heavily on one-time spending to mitigate the worst repercussions of a continuing crisis.