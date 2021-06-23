Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American Job Center Reopens to Aid District Recovery

(WASHINGTON, DC) – As part of Washington DC’s reopening, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) will begin providing in-person services at the American Job Center at 4058 Minnesota Avenue NE, Washington DC 20019. Washingtonians will be able to register for appointments to receive help with unemployment insurance, paid family leave, and workforce services.   “As Washington reopens, so will our services,” said Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “We have tirelessly provided services throughout the pandemic, but we are excited to once again welcome people into our office. As public health guidance allows, we will continue to increase our in-person capacity.”   Starting today, individuals who would like to utilize in-person services may register for appointments at does.dc.gov beginning June 28, 2021. Appointments will be available Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. New appointments will be made available for registration every Friday at 10:00 a.m.   The following services are available for appointments:

  •  Workforce case management, applications, and taxes
  • Unemployment Insurance Assistance
  •  Paid Family Leave case management, applications, and taxes
  •  CASAS Testing (scheduled by case managers)
  • Resource Room for computers, resume writing, and other services
  • Benefit Control Unit for individuals who face issues with overpayment

Residents are still encouraged to call to call (202) 724-7000, which can handle most inquiries.

 

