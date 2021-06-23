News Release // Motor Vehicle Fatal // Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B402502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP- Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2021 / 1100 hrs

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: West Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William S. Wade

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Petersburg, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gary J. Sweeney

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 23, 2021, at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were advised of a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in the Town of West Haven. Upon arrival, Troopers learned the crash was a head-on collision with one vehicle traveling north and the other vehicle traveling south. Initial investigation showed Gary J. Sweeney was traveling north on VT RT 22A when the southbound vehicle, driven by William S. Wade, entered into the northbound lane of travel and impacted Mr. Sweeney’s vehicle head-on. Mr. Sweeney died because of his injuries. Mr. Wade was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks at (802)773-9101.

