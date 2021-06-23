News Release // Motor Vehicle Fatal // Rutland Barracks
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B402502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: VSP- Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2021 / 1100 hrs
STREET: Vermont Route 22A
TOWN: West Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William S. Wade
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Petersburg, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gary J. Sweeney
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 23, 2021, at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were advised of a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in the Town of West Haven. Upon arrival, Troopers learned the crash was a head-on collision with one vehicle traveling north and the other vehicle traveling south. Initial investigation showed Gary J. Sweeney was traveling north on VT RT 22A when the southbound vehicle, driven by William S. Wade, entered into the northbound lane of travel and impacted Mr. Sweeney’s vehicle head-on. Mr. Sweeney died because of his injuries. Mr. Wade was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks at (802)773-9101.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Rutland Field Station
124 State PL
Rutland,VT 05701
(802)773-9101
(802)585-0811