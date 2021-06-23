Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,747 in the last 365 days.

News Release // Motor Vehicle Fatal // Rutland Barracks

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B402502                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION:  VSP- Rutland                             

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2021 / 1100 hrs

STREET:  Vermont Route 22A

TOWN:  West Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:  Clear       

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  William S. Wade

AGE:  78     

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Petersburg, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2011

VEHICLE MAKE:  Chevrolet   

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Extensive front end damage

INJURIES:  Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Gary J. Sweeney

AGE:  69     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Castleton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2016

VEHICLE MAKE:  Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL:  Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:  Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 23, 2021, at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were advised of a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in the Town of West Haven. Upon arrival, Troopers learned the crash was a head-on collision with one vehicle traveling north and the other vehicle traveling south.  Initial investigation showed Gary J. Sweeney was traveling north on VT RT 22A when the southbound vehicle, driven by William S. Wade, entered into the northbound lane of travel and impacted Mr. Sweeney’s vehicle head-on.  Mr. Sweeney died because of his injuries. Mr. Wade was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.  This investigation is ongoing.

 

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks at (802)773-9101.

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland,VT 05701

(802)773-9101

(802)585-0811

 

You just read:

News Release // Motor Vehicle Fatal // Rutland Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.