Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: June 23, 2021 NYS Department of Transportation Announces Completion of Route 29 Bridge Over Batten Kill New Sidewalk on Bridge, Route 29 Connects Hamlet of Middle Falls to River Access New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today celebrated the completion of the $4.7 million replacement of the State Route 29 bridge over the Batten Kill between the towns of Greenwich and Easton, Washington County. As part of the project, the Department added a new sidewalk along a 0.1-mile stretch of Route 29, including on the bridge, to boost walkability between the river and the hamlet of Middle Falls. “This new bridge over the Batten Kill will enhance the reliability of this connection between the towns of Greenwich and Easton along a critical state route,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Additionally, the new sidewalk will provide access for residents and visitors from the hamlet of Middle Falls to fishing, canoeing and kayaking opportunities along the Batten Kill, while a wider shoulder will allow cyclists to travel across the bridge more easily. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents from both towns and the Battenkill Conservancy throughout this project, and we are confident that residents and visitors will be pleased with these enhancements and hope many will enjoy the safe use of the bridge and recreation access for years to come.” Following input from the community, the project included a five-foot wide sidewalk on the southbound (west side) of the bridge that extends 0.1 mile along Route 29 to link the bridge to an existing sidewalk at the corner of Fiddlers Elbow Road, Route 29 and County Route 53, across from the Middle Falls Fire Department. The new length of sidewalk connects the hamlet to fishing, kayaking and canoeing access beyond the south side of the bridge under the care of the Battenkill Conservancy. Along with the sidewalk on the southbound side, the new bridge features a 14-foot-wide southbound shared-use lane, an 11-foot-wide northbound lane and an 8-foot wide shoulder on the northbound side to provide enhanced access for bicyclists. The new $4.7 million, single-span, multi-girder bridge has an expected service life of 75 years, replacing a structure that was built in 1978. The bridge was replaced in stages in 2020, with one half of the bridge length replaced at a time, to minimize impacts to traffic. This spring, DOT completed drainage work, added the sidewalk and curbing, and repaved the stretch of Route 29 between the corner of Fiddlers Elbow Road and the bridge. Senator Dan Stec said, “It is great to see this work done in time for the summer season. Road construction is never convenient, especially a bridge replacement, but it's necessary. The new sidewalk is very important to the community, including anglers and kayakers accessing the river. Job well done!” Senator Daphne Jordan said, “Repairing and replacing bridges, while boosting pedestrian access, are always important infrastructure priorities and good news for local communities. Today’s announcement regarding completion of the replacement of the State Route 29 Bridge between Greenwich and Easton, along with the addition of a new sidewalk along Route 29 enhancing walkability between the Battenkill River and hamlet of Middle Falls, is a terrific development. I thank New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for making these local infrastructure projects a priority.” Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner said, “I was delighted to support this project and am so pleased to see its completion. This project offers the residents and visitors to the community increased access to the Batten Kill. This link will help all of us appreciate the features and natural beauty of the river that gave rise to many of the historic communities in this area and supports them still.” Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Samuel Hall said, “Washington County greatly appreciates the flexibility demonstrated by the New York State Department of Transportation by providing a new sidewalk as an add-on to the original project. The addition will well serve the residents of Greenwich and Easton and provide a safe means to cross the bridge for pedestrians.” Greenwich Town Supervisor Don Ward said, “The town of Greenwich appreciates NYSDOT’s efforts in coordinating the bridge project with little disruption to daily activities. The project enhances the ‘Gateway’ to the town of Greenwich and fits in with future economic and housing developmental plans. Our thanks to DOT for their efforts to improve our local infrastructure.” Easton Town Supervisor Dan Shaw said, "As supervisor of the town of Easton I have to express my pleasure and satisfaction in the construction of the Route 29 bridge over the Battenkill river in Middle Falls which connects our community with that of the town of Greenwich. I also would like to thank the New York State Department of Transportation for their understand and willingness to meet and provide the needs that the members of the community wanted in the design of the bridge, especially the sidewalk connecting the existing sidewalk to the boat launch on the opposite side of the bridge." Battenkill Conservancy Executive Director Lorraine Merghart Ballard said, "We are thrilled that the New York State DOT incorporated the community's desire for improved public access to key recreational sites into the new bridge's final design. Battenkill Conservancy Executive Director Lorraine Merghart Ballard said, "We are thrilled that the New York State DOT incorporated the community's desire for improved public access to key recreational sites into the new bridge's final design. Highlighting our historic and natural assets by connecting residents and visitors to the Battenkill is a good long term investment that benefits all."