Inside Self Storage Names Tenant Inc. Winner of 2021 Best Technology Innovation Award
The award is part of Inside Self Storage’s 2021 Best of Business Awards.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenant Inc., a leader in self storage technology, received a 2021 Best of Business Award in the Best Technology Innovation category from Inside Self Storage.
The Best Technology Innovation Award is one of Inside Self Storage’s 40 annual Best of Business awards. Every year, ISS conducts a reader-choice poll that surveys its audience of self storage professionals to identify their favorite products and suppliers.
The Best Technology Innovation Award highlights a company that professionals in the self storage industry recognized as innovative.
“We’re honored to receive the 2021 Best Technology Innovation award,” said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. “We continuously strive to provide best-in-class technology tailored to our customers’ needs, and that customer-first model drives our innovation.”
Tenant Inc. continuously adds new features to its property management system, Hummingbird, and its branded website product, Mariposa.
In the past year, Tenant Inc. has innovated Mariposa in the following ways:
• Online ID Verification, allowing tenants to complete the entire self storage rental process online
• Incredibly Fast Websites, making Tenant Inc. websites among the fastest in the self storage industry
• Google Update Adherence, ensuring that self storage operator websites continue to rank well in search results
On the Hummingbird side, Tenant Inc. has been continuously adding new features on a 30-60 day schedule to evolve the platform into a robust PMS. Some of the features added include:
• Transfers
• Highly Customizable Promotions
• Voiding Invoices
• Tenant Profiles
• Auction Processes
• Automated Lien Notices
• A Global Search for the Platform
• A Faster PDF Generator
• Automatic Invoice Adjustments
• Expedited Payment Systems
• A Smarter Autopay System
• Advance Rental Confirmation Emails
• And More
Inside Self Storage will showcase Tenant Inc., along with the other category winners, in the August print issue of its magazine.
For more information about Tenant Inc.’s technology, visit https://www.tenantinc.com
About Tenant Inc.: Tenant Inc, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, develops real estate property technologies for a seamless user experience. Our open platform is designed to create customizable solutions through a suite of product offerings for storage operators, including innovative property management software, cutting-edge websites, digital marketing services, and signage, Tenant Interface platform, and the self storage industry’s first and only global distribution system. At Tenant, technology and real estate are in our DNA. We call it renting reimagined.
Eric Gandarilla
Tenant Inc.
+1 657-206-6830
email us here