Blaine woman charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Anoka County Attorney’s Office recently charged Yuping Wang, of Blaine, with three felony counts of filing known false or fraudulent tax returns and three felony counts of willfully failing to pay or collect taxes.

According to the complaint, Ms. Wang owned and operated Indigo Massage, LLC. The complaint alleges that she failed to report the vast majority of her cash transactions when filing her quarterly sales tax returns for the business in 2019. By underreporting the sales of her business, Ms. Wang also underreported her income when filing her and her husband’s jointly filed individual income tax return for tax year 2019, the complaint states. Ms. Wang allegedly owes more than $28,700 in income and sales tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

