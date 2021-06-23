Georgia Retirement Planning Expert Holding Live No Cost Workshop in July

/EIN News/ -- Buford, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank Passmore of Certified Planners Group, LLC, a Buford GA retirement income planning expert, is giving a free educational workshop called “Most Advisors Don’t Offer Real Retirement Planning”. This workshop will be held on July 10, 2021 at 10am at the Buford Community Center. Baby boomers and retirees interested in attending should contact Certified Planners Group, LLC. via phone at (770) 355-9686.

This workshop will focus on 3 major topics including widows living under the poverty level when their husband dies, the risk of home care or nursing home care for couples, and the high cost of home care in 2021.

“In my 34-year career, I have seen the neglect that most so-called financial planners have done to retirees just to sell them high-risk, high commission products that mostly benefited the financial planner. In this educational workshop, we will show retirees the red flags to look for and give retirees enough information to make better decisions concerning their financial retirement.,” explains Frank Passmore.

According to NASI.org, 67% of widowed Women in the US live under the poverty level when Husbands die first causing the loss of all or half of his pension and one of the Social Security Checks. Most couple don’t understand the massive impact on monthly income that the death of a spouse will cause.

“Running out of money is consistently ranked one of the top fears of retirees.” Frank continues, “According to HHS.gov, by age 70 a retirement couple has an 80% risk of having to pay for Home Care or Facility nursing care. Medicare and Supplement Insurance does not pay for this care. And the monthly cost to pay for Home Care or Facility care in 2021 averages $4,500 to $7,500 a month in the State of Georgia. This can be devastating to a retiree’s financial picture.” (For cost data, see https://www.ga-longtermcare.com/ltc-guide-2021)

Learn more about how to deal with these retirement issues at Certified Planner Group’s free educational workshop called “Most Advisors Don’t Offer Real Retirement Planning”. This workshop will be held on July 10, 2021 at 10am at the Buford Community Center. Baby boomers and retirees interested in attending should contact Certified Planners Group, LLC. via phone at (770) 355-9686.

About Certified Planners Group, LLC: Frank Passmore CEO and Certified Financial Fiduciary has a passion for helping Retirees do better planning against the high risk of running out of money late in retirement. Frank Passmore has over 34 years of experience of helping hundreds of retirees do actual retirement planning that he has actually seen go past a 30 year retirement and to the next generation. Pre-Retirees and Retirees are strongly encouraged to set up a no cost consultation with Frank Passmore at https://www.FrankPassmore.com

Contact:

Certified Planners Group, LLC

1819-B Buford Hwy

Buford, GA 30518

Phone: (770) 355-9686

Email: info@frankpassmore.com

###

For more information about Certified Planners Group, LLC, contact the company here:



Certified Planners Group, LLC

Frank Passmore

tturner@torrid-tech.com

tturner@torrid-tech.com

Certified Planners Group, LLC

1819-B Buford Hwy

Buford, GA 30518



Frank Passmore