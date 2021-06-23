Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,764 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion Defend­ing Con­sti­tu­tion­al Use of ​‘Mod­ern Rifles’

Attorney General Paxton joined a multistate coalition defending the Second Amendment and demanding the San Francisco-based United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit strike down California’s Roberti-Roos Assault Weapons Control Act of 1989 (AWCA) in the case of Miller v. Bonta. In 45 states, building “modern rifles” is standard practice by law-abiding gun owners. Calling these rifles “assault weapons” is a misnomer—they are most often used for personal protection and target and sport shooting.    

“States do not have the right to dictate what is ‘necessary’ or ‘unnecessary’ when it comes to constitutional rights, and demonizing certain rifles that are widely used nationwide is an infringement on the Second Amendment,” Attorney General Paxton said. “In fact, California has admitted that most weapons used in mass shootings were obtained legally and that many law-abiding citizens own modern rifles for personal protection. We cannot allow this clear overreach to unconstitutionally restrict Americans’ cherished Second Amendment rights.”   

Read the full amicus brief here

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion Defend­ing Con­sti­tu­tion­al Use of ​‘Mod­ern Rifles’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.