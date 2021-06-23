Portion of Ringtown Mountain Road to be Closed Tomorrow in Locust Township, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2010 (Ringtown Mountain Road) will be closed tomorrow in Locust Township, Columbia County, for bridge maintenance.

On Thursday, June 24, Ringtown Mountain Road will be closed between just east of the intersection of Gobster Pond Road and Lick Run Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs bridge maintenance on the bridge over Lick Run. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Local traffic will be able to access their homes.

A detour using Route 42 and Route 2008 (Mountain Road) will be in place while work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 25, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

