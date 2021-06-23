MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

June 14, 2021 to June 21, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 14, 2021, through Monday, June 21, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

A Walther .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-080-048

A Bruni P4 8mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Ingraham Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Harlan Handsford, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-080-140

A CZ CZ100 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Marcus Nathaniel Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-080-189

A Glock 19 caliber 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-080-229

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-080-331

A Colt DA .45 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3700 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Michael D. Benjamin, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-080-420

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Antoine Wood, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Shaday A. Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-080-448

A Winchester 243 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-080-585

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jacquan Peoples, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Fleeing – Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 21-080-787

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-080-811

A Keltec .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Markeith Dwayne Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Reckless Driving, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-090-817

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old James Kelvin Johnson, Jr., of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-080-930

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-080-994

Thursday, June 17, 2021

A Taurus Millennium 9mm caliber handgun, a SCCY CPX 9mm caliber handgun, and a Springfield XD9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-081-021

A Ruger SR9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Shawn Antonio Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-081-187

A Harrington & Richardson Topper 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 4000 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old Jeffrey Angelo Chandler, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 21-081-226

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 9mm caliber handgun, and a Drako Zastava Arms M92 7.62 caliber rifle were recovered in the Suitland Parkway Exit of I-295 Southbound. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Charles Earl Hill, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., 23-year-old Melvin Justin Morris, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Dominique Franks, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Morris Melvin, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Lanham, MD, for Assault with Intent to Kill, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-081-243

A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Holly Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-081-323

Friday, June 18, 2021

A .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-081-764

Saturday, June 19, 2021

A Sig Sauer P938 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of T Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-082-081

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old David Ordonez, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Destiny Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Simple Assault, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-082-177

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Destiny Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-082-183

An Arminius .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-082-320

A Smith & Wesson 732 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4500 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-082-430

A Smith & Wesson M&P 40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of S Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-082-455

A Heckler & Koch VP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Varnum Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-082-504

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-082-529

A Ruger P95DC 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of 25th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Rico Coleman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felony and Fugitive from Justice - Warrant. CCN: 21-082-620

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Douglas Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-082-645

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-082-666

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Roy Jordan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-082-681

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun, a Remington 1911 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun, a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Tremayne Brown, of Northeast, D.C., 19-year-old Russell Campbell, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Ricardo Glass, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-082-698

A Ruger 9E 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-082-779

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-082-962

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Shawn McGriff, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-082-975

A Beretta 92 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Chester Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Anthony Robinson, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-083-028

Monday, June 21, 2021

A Taurus .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-083-245

A Taurus G2C 9mmc caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-083-414