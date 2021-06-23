Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3700 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the 3100 block of 9th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:20 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.