West Virginians Impacted by February and March Flooding may Qualify for Disaster SNAP Benefits

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced that West Virginia residents who did not receive SNAP and who lived or worked in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, and Wayne counties and were impacted by flooding that occurred February 27 through March 4, 2021 may be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits. Approved by DHHR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), D-SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food, but cannot be used to buy alcoholic beverages, tobacco, or non-food items.

“Our appreciation is extended to Governor Jim Justice for requesting this aid from the federal government,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “Because of this, residents who are not normally eligible for SNAP may qualify for D-SNAP as a result of the major disaster declaration. We estimate that more than 1,500 West Virginia households may be eligible for this federal assistance.”

Eligibility will be based on the household’s net income, which is determined by adding available income, cash on hand and accessible bank accounts, then subtracting unreimbursed disaster-related expenses, like food loss or damage to property. Assets such as homes and automobiles are not included in the net income eligibility determination.

Residents of the four approved counties may apply for D-SNAP benefits at the following locations from Monday, June 28, 2021 through Friday, July 2, 2021:

County Site Location Site Address D-SNAP Hours of Operation Cabell Cabell DHHR 2699 Park Ave. Suite 100 Huntington, WV 25704 Monday -Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm Kanawha Kanawha DHHR 4190 W. Washington St. Charleston, WV 25313 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm Mingo Mingo DHHR 203 East Third Ave. Williamson, WV 25661 Monday - Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm Wayne Wayne DHHR 26452 E Lynn Rd. Wayne, WV 25570 Monday - Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm