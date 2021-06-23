From Grief to Growth: Post-Traumatic Thriving Shares Powerful Stories and Strategies

Randall Bell, PhD Post-Traumatic Thriving by Randall Bell, PhD

Dr. Randall Bell, widely considered the world’s top authority in the field of post-traumatic thriving, gives readers hope that there is healing after hardship.

It’s as if the trauma woke them up. And in this awakened state, they did something phenomenal.” — Dr. Randall Bell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all heard stories about remarkable people who turn their pain into purpose — who somehow rise above seemingly insurmountable obstacles and live a life that inspires others. When trauma strikes, we all have three choices: dive, survive or thrive. So what are these “thrivers” doing that divers and survivors aren’t?

“It’s as if the trauma woke them up. And in this awakened state, they did something phenomenal,” says Dr. Randall Bell, widely considered the world’s top authority in the field of post-traumatic thriving.

In his latest book, Post-Traumatic Thriving: The Art, Science, & Stories of Resilience, Dr. Bell draws upon his decades of experience and scientific research to build a bridge from the five stages of grief to the five stages of growth, revealing to readers a healthy path toward healing and a life where thriving is possible.

In Post-Traumatic Thriving, he shares stories of real people (many of them, like Leo Fender, are familiar) who were able to move beyond trauma and thrive in the aftermath, including:

• A deaf man with a glass eye invented the electric guitar and became a household name, remarkably wealthy and most importantly, happy.

• A convicted murderer took responsibility for the damage he caused, graduated with honors from college, became a minister and turned around the hearts of the most hardened criminals.

• A girl born with cerebral palsy landed the world’s first starring role on national television and spoke at the White House three times.

• A woman hid in a basement for years and lost her entire family in the Holocaust. She eventually found true love and paints stunning artwork.

• The sister of a murder victim helped millions of women in toxic domestic relationships.

• A woman’s car crash resulted in an addiction to prescription drugs, a divorce, a loss of her children and a cot in a homeless shelter. She has rebuilt it all back and more.

• A man set to go to the Olympics had his hopes dashed by Jimmy Carter and went on to build a worldwide business empire.

Dr. Bell juxtaposes outcomes of scientific studies with these stories to reveal common denominators among “thrivers.” He divides his insights into three sections: The Dive Stage, The Survive Stage and The Thrive Stage, and outlines a step-by-step process toward authentic healing.

As a socio-economist, Dr. Randall Bell has consulted on more disasters on earth than anyone in history. His clients include the Federal Government, State Governments, International Tribunals, major corporations and homeowners. Dr. Bell believes that “the problem is not the problem — the problem is how we react to the problem.”

Often called the “Master of Disaster,” Dr. Bell is squarely focused on authentic recovery and resilience. His research has been profiled on major television shows and featured in numerous magazines and the international media. More information can be found at www.posttraumaticthriving.com.



