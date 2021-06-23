Ggmg Remo Brings a New Twist to RnB June 25th With "Take my Love" single

TOXIC LOVE Toxic Love Since February 14th

Ggmg Remo is a Florida rapper who freestyle raps about his life but will be taking his rap style and adding a unique twist to R&B this summer with New Album

This Kid Has Got it! Pleasure to Work With!” — Another Hood Classic

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ggmg Remo embarks on a new journey into R&B mainstream music starting with this first single" Take My Love " off of his upcoming album Goat ishh Part 2: Toxic Love due in August."Take My Love" takes listener's through an emotional journey of a toxic love situation that all to many people can relate to. Whether it be his energetic raspy delivery, his metaphoric lyrics, or the harmony laced catchy hooks that draw you in. The uniqueness of his sound leaves you wanting more!Ggmg Remo nicknamed "Da Goat" by his Peers, is a southern freestyle rapper who's influences include 50 cent, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and DMX. You can't help but to hear their influence in his raspy undertones, unique word play and hard delivery giving that "Sound" to his songs.Ggmg Remo has turned heads in the first half of 2021 with the first part of his 3 part series Goat ishh Part 1: Up Next, accumulating over 700,000 streams on Spotify alone. With breakout songs " Drip Drip ", "Up Next", and "Winnin" to name a few.Part 2: Toxic Love will showcases a softer side to this up and coming artist and his take on Love and sometimes the toxic situations that come with it.The sky is the limit for this talented rapper/singer from Tampa Bay Florida.

Ggmg Remo Up-Next-feat-Tae