Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,804 in the last 365 days.

2021-06-22 12:18:39.92 First $100,000 Top Prize Won on New Scratchers Ticket

2021-06-22 12:18:39.92

Story Photo

The Missouri Lottery’s “Find $500” Scratchers ticket is a $5 game with a $100,000 top prize. The new game became available at retail locations statewide on June 1. On June 15, St. Charles resident Erin Duncan claimed the first top prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office. 

The winning ticket was purchased at St. Andrews Mini Mart, 2000 Campus Drive, in St. Charles.

“Find $500” has more than $12.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $100,000.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses. More than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Active Scratchers games can be entered via the Lottery’s app or online at MOLottery.com to earn rewards points that can be redeemed for prizes or drawing entries, as well as to receive automatic entry into “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.

You just read:

2021-06-22 12:18:39.92 First $100,000 Top Prize Won on New Scratchers Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.