2021-06-22 12:18:39.92 First $100,000 Top Prize Won on New Scratchers Ticket

2021-06-22 12:18:39.92

The Missouri Lottery’s “Find $500” Scratchers ticket is a $5 game with a $100,000 top prize. The new game became available at retail locations statewide on June 1. On June 15, St. Charles resident Erin Duncan claimed the first top prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The winning ticket was purchased at St. Andrews Mini Mart, 2000 Campus Drive, in St. Charles.

“Find $500” has more than $12.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $100,000.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses. More than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Active Scratchers games can be entered via the Lottery’s app or online at MOLottery.com to earn rewards points that can be redeemed for prizes or drawing entries, as well as to receive automatic entry into “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.