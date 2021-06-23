Treasurer Magaziner Names Tolman High School's Robert D'Arezzo the 2021 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today announced Robert D'Arezzo, Director of the Marketing and Management Academy at Tolman High School in Pawtucket, as the recipient of Rhode Island's 2021 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year award. ? "Mr. D'Arezzo is a tremendous asset to our goal of providing high quality personal finance education for all Rhode Island students, " said Treasurer Magaziner. "With over a decade of experience Mr. D'Arezzo has helped hundreds of students navigate the complex financial decisions students the need to make when they graduate. It is my pleasure to recognize him as Rhode Island's 2021 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year."

Treasurer Magaziner's Financial Literacy Educator of the Year award recognizes teachers who excel in and out of the classroom to provide their students with the financial literacy skills they need to successfully navigate our complex financial system. The Treasurer was joined by Pawtucket School Department Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams in honoring Mr. D'Arezzo with this distinction.

"On behalf of the Pawtucket School Department, Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams congratulates Mr. Robert D'Arezzo for being the recipient of the 2021 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year," said Pawtucket Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams. "We wish to thank him for his hard work and dedication."

Mr. Robert D'Arezzo was nominated for the award by Tolman High School Principal C. Christopher Savastano, who added, "Rob takes great pride in ensuring the success of every single one of his students and has demonstrated a willingness to do whatever it takes to help his students succeed. On most days, Mr. D'Arezzo is the last teacher to leave the building and one of the first to arrive. Mr. D'Arezzo is a skilled professional with uncompromised character; I completely support his nomination for this award."

Previous honorees include Newport's Rogers High School teacher Maria Tavarozzi; East Greenwich High School teacher Patricia Page; Richard Garland, of North Kingstown High School; Anthony Avicolli of North Providence High; and James Gemma, who teaches fifth grade at Rhodes Elementary School in Cranston.

