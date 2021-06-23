Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported June 9, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Dontavious Smith (age 20) Providence, RI P1-2021-1855A

On June 9, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dontavious Smith with one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on November 7, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 30, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

###