Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,807 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported June 9, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Dontavious Smith (age 20) Providence, RI P1-2021-1855A

On June 9, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dontavious Smith with one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on November 7, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 30, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported June 9, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.