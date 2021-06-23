Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 16, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Edinton Encarncion (age 39) Providence, RI P1-2021-1974A

On June 16, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Edinton Encarncion with six counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime between June 1, 2015, and January 1, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 7, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Deven Guernon (age 24) Pawtucket, RI P1-2021-1975AG

On June 16, 2021 the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Deven Guernon with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling with the intent to rob, one count of burglary, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence (burglary, robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon) resulting in injury, one count of possession of a pistol without a license, one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling with the intent to rob, one count of conspiracy to commit a burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery, one count of conspiracy to discharge a firearm during crimes of violence, and one count of conspiracy to possess a pistol without a license.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Johnston sometime on January 10, 2021. The Johnston Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 30, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

###