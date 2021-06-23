Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reindeer Auto Welcomes Stephan Weidner Manager of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- Weidner is bringing his background knowledge of motorsports marketing.

Zionsville, Indiana, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reindeer Auto Relocation is proud to announce and welcome Stephan Weidner as the Manager of Business Development and Operations. Weidner will be responsible for the development of the direct-to-consumer department of Reindeer Auto, as well as related marketing strategies.

He joins the Reindeer Auto Relocation team from his successful background in motorsports marketing, business development, and corporate leadership in the Indianapolis, Indiana, area. Most recently, his accomplishments include initiatives toward inclusion for people with special needs in motorsports-related projects.

“My ambition is to bring a creative and progressive mindset to Reindeer Auto that enhances Reindeer’s brand identity, provides leadership for new development, and continues to foster the company commitment to “Real. Personal. Service”, their tag line,” says Stephen Weidner. By enhancing Reindeer’s brand identity, Weidner will continue to build awareness, credibility, reputation, and customer satisfaction to all their customers.

Since 1997, Reindeer has dedicated themselves to providing the highest level of service to their customers. They serve the general public as well as handle corporate relocation and exports. Their extensive network of reputable, licensed, bonded, and insured carriers allow cars or freight of any kind to be relocated almost anywhere in the world.

Reindeer Auto Relocation is an industry leader in domestic, international, and freight relocation service. They use technology and training in their logistics support to plan and execute vehicles’ efficient transportation from one location to another.

 

Reindeer Auto Relocation headquarters is located in Zionsville, Indiana. Their extensive network is licensed, bonded, and insured. Their logistics team has the experience needed to oversee the details in planning unique moves. Relocation services are provided by air, rail, or water freight. For more information on Reindeer Auto, or to contact them, go to https://reindeerauto.com/.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


