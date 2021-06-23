Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 780.5 Billion By 2027 Covering COVID-19 Analysis: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

The Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.5% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 780.5 Bn by 2027.



North America dominates the global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market; Asia Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR

In 2020, North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global digital polymerase chain reaction market, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the region's well-developed healthcare industry, the presence of leading molecular diagnostics manufacturers, and an increase in the number of patients using personalized medicines.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to register an all-time high CAGR for the global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market. As a result of an increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities in the region, APAC offers lucrative opportunities for molecular diagnostics players.

Market Dynamics

The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, as well as the increased awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines, are driving the growth of the digital polymerase chain reaction market. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, high dPCR device costs and reimbursement issues are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period. Increased funding for R&D activities, on the other hand, is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for market participants.

COVID-19 impact on the global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The need for a highly sensitive molecular diagnosis is expected to significantly reduce false negative reverse transcription PCR (rtPCR) results, which have been identified as a major clinical need for a robust diagnostic tool for COVID-19 detection as a result of the global pandemic. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, significant research has been published in favour of dPCR over qPCR for COVID-19 testing. Because of factors such as higher sensitivity of ddPCR, lack of inhibition from sample types, and ease of understanding the results, demand for ddPCR systems and SARS-CoV-2 kits has increased significantly. Furthermore, several key players obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization for their dPCR test kits to meet the critical requirement of the COVID-19 diagnostic tests due to increased demand. Stilla, for example, will launch a dPCR solution called the Naica system in June 2020.

It is more sensitive and accurate than the current RT-PCR method in detecting COVID-19 infections. The six-color Prism is the world's first six-color dPCR instrument. The instrument enhances the company's dPCR platform's multiplexing capabilities. It is used in conjunction with a COVID-19 detection kit to quickly, accurately, and consistently identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus and measure its viability.

Segmental Outlook

The global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is segmented based on technology, product type, application, and end-user. By technology, the market is segmented as droplet digital PCR, chip based digital PCR, and Beaming digital PCR. Based on product type, the market is segregated as digital PCR systems, consumables & reagents, and software & services. By application, the market is segmented as research, clinical diagnostics, and forensic & others. Further, end-user is segmented as pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and universities & other organizations.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, JN Medsys, The Merck Group, QIAGEN, Stilla Technologies Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Combinati, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and among others

Some of the key observations regarding digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) industry include:

In July 2019, Sysmex Inostics announced new product launching namely, "OncoBEAM" test. The newly launched product enhances digital PCR for liquid biopsy specially designed for cancer patients.





In January 2019, QIAGEN announced plans for a worldwide launch of new series of digital PCR platform. The program is based on the technology developed by FORMULATRIX combined with QIAGEN's assay development expertise.





