“Thou art Peter (Pétros), and upon this rock (pétra) I will build my church." (Matthew 16:18 KJV)
God Calls His Son From Beth-Nahrain Into An Anointing By Name: "Petros Ashor"PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday, June 20, 2021 marked both, the celebration of the Holy Feast of Pentecost, according to the Orthodox Julian calendar, and father's day, where at St. George Ancient Church of the East in the valley of the sun, the formerly known Qasha (Reverend) Shamlee Tamras from the state of California was ordained Episcopa (Bishop) of the Western Diocese of the Ancient Church of the East in United States of America.
The ordination of a bishop which is always performed on a Sunday or a Holy Day in churches that follow the doctrine of an unbroken line of apostolic succession dating back to the apostles is called a consecration, where the bishop who is consecrating a new bishop is known as the consecrator.
By the power of the Holy Spirit, the consecrators of who came to be called Mar Petros Ashor Tamras were Mar Addai II, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Ancient Church of the East (Baghdad, Iraq), Mar Yaqo Daniel, Metropolitan of the Ancient Church of the East (Australia and New Zealand), Mar Gewargis Younan, Episcopa of the Eastern Diocese of the Ancient Church of the East (United States of America), Reverend Benyamin Shlemon, Archdeacon of St. George Ancient Church of the East (Phoenix), Reverend Athanasis Toma Chor-Episcopa of Mar Shaleeta Ancient Church of the East (Los Angeles), Reverend Odisho Behaydo, Priest of Mart Mariam Ancient Church of the East (Modesto), deacons and readers.
It is believed that the angels in heaven are nine ranks; therefore, the priesthood within the Church of the East is also nine ranks, emulating the seen to the unseen, the earthly to the heavenly: Reader, Sub-Deacon, Deacon, Priest, Cor-Episcopa (Cor-Bishop), Archdeacon, Episcopa (Bishop), Metropolitan and Patriarch.
Mar Petros Ashor (born Shamlee Tamras), who was first elevated to the ranks of Cor-Episcopa and Archdeacon last Friday will be seated at Mart Mariam Ancient Church of the East in Modesto, following his consecration to his Episcopal seat on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Therefore, "Verily I say unto you, whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven." (Matthew 18:18 KJV)
About Mar Petros (St. Peter)
"The church that is at Babylon, elected together with you, saluteth you; and so doth Marcus my son." (1 Peter 5:13). Petros wrote his epistle in ancient Babylon in Iraq, His Grace's birth country and ancestral homeland.
About Church of the East
The Church of the East was established by the apostles of Jesus Mar Toma (Thomas), Mar Addai (Thaddeus) and Mar Mari in Urhai (Edessa) at the request of the Assyrian King Abgar Ukkāmā (c. 70 AC), who, at the time, was suffering from a chronic skin disease, which Mar Addai healed, and at which point his kingdom converted to Christianity. From Urhai, Mar Toma traveled to India, Mar Addai and Mar Mari to Erbil, and from Erbil to Seleucid - Ctesiphone (Baghdad), Iraq.
About Ancient Church of the East
The Ancient Church of the East, officially the Ancient Holy Apostolic Catholic Church of the East, is an Eastern Christian denomination of the East Syriac Rite headquartered in Baghdad, Iraq.
About Pentecost
The Christian festival celebrating the descent of the Holy Spirit on the disciples of Jesus after his ascension, held on the seventh Sunday after Easter.
About Mar Petros Ashor Tamras
His Grace ("HG") Mar Petros Ashor Tamras was born in Habbaniyah, Iraq in 1951 to Assyrian parents Shaoul Tamras Sawa Bet Shakho and Merjenta Daniel Odisho Bet Khacho.
Professionally, HG has been a faculty member of and Lecturer at Fresno State University Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry - College of Science and Mathematics.
This press release is dedicated to the omniscient, omnipresent and omnipotent living spirit of God that dwells among men He calls onto Himself.
Special gratitude to Archbishop Dr. Khoshaba Georges of St. George Ancient Church of the East (London).
