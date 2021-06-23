Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox appoints Ryan Tenney to the Utah Court of Appeals

June 23, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (June 23, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Ryan Tenney to the Utah Court of Appeals. The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Ryan is one of the most accomplished and respected appellate attorneys in the state,” Gov. Cox said. “His appellate experience, sharp legal writing and ethical grounding will make him an excellent addition to the Utah Court of Appeals. I’m grateful for his willingness to serve the people of Utah.”

Tenney currently serves as assistant appellate attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office, a position he’s held since 2015. Prior to his current position, he served as an assistant attorney in the Utah’s Attorney General’s Office in the criminal appeals division and as a civil litigation associate at Howard, Lewis & Peterson in Provo. Since 2008, he’s been an adjunct professor at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University teaching appellate brief writing and legal research and writing. He’s also served on numerous committees of the Utah State Bar including the State Judiciary’s Ethics Advisory Committee and the Bar’s Appellate Section. 

Tenney graduated cum laude from J. Reuben Clark Law School and magna cum laude with a bachelor’s of arts with honors from University of Utah.

“I’m incredibly humbled to receive this appointment,” Tenney said. “I have the utmost respect for the Utah Court of Appeals and the important work it does. If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed, I’ll do my very best to uphold the court’s long tradition of reviewing each case fairly, impartially, and with true fidelity to the law.”

Photo of Ryan Tenney here.

###

