RMSI partners with Enzen UK to support Scotia Gas Network (SGN), UK for GIS Application Support and Maintenance
Awarded GIS application support & maintenance project for Scotia Gas Network (SGN), in partnership with Enzen UKSAN RAMON, CA, US, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMSI, a global leader in geospatial and engineering solutions, has been awarded with a GIS application support and maintenance project for Scotia Gas Network (SGN), UK’s most innovative gas distribution network company. The engagement is in partnership with Enzen, as part of which RMSI will manage the Esri-based GIS Application requirements for SGN for a period of 5 years.
RMSI will be providing support and maintenance services to SGN for Esri 10.x based applications; GIS Core 10.1.1, GIS PRM & GIS Web 10.1.1 classified as core front-office applications. The project is managed by RMSI professionals providing L2 and L3 support to SGN users on these GIS applications.
RMSI experts will undertake support and maintenance activities for various Esri applications. There will be proactive monitoring of SGN’s applications & infrastructure for all related services continuation. RMSI will also liaise with business users to manage the code deployments in both pre-production and production environments. The project will aim to offer faster restoration and mitigate any negative impact on the service workflow.
RMSI is implementing the support and maintenance of these applications for SGN in two parts, i.e., Core GIS and Web GIS.
- Core GIS mapping system will provide necessary information to industry bodies and the general public. It is being used for the creation, maintenance, and editing of SGN’s mapping data, including 15 million features and asset data such as pipes and valves, etc.
- Web GIS will contain SGN’s mapping data, including Ordnance Survey MasterMap topography layer backdrop mapping, with SGN pipe and plant asset data.
“We are excited on having the strategic partnership with Enzen, and by having an opportunity to work for Scotia Gas Networks, RMSI has been an Esri technology partner for over two decade, and this win demonstrates our deep knowledge and expertise on implementing, integrating, and maintaining Esri based applications and our deep utility domain knowledge. Our combined solution for Scotia Gas Networks will ensure upkeep and maintenance of their IT infrastructure and all Esri applications and platform to ensure effective network management and customer safety"said Sridhar Devineni, Senior Vice President, RMSI.
“We are delighted to partner with RMSI for this engagement. RMSI’s GIS application services are fundamental to our work at SGN, enabling SGN not only with efficient management of network assets but also to meet its regulatory commitments. Being an exceptional leader in providing GIS solutions with a proven experience, we look forward to working with RMSI for several years to come” says Shreyas Gowda, Account Director, Enzen UK
About RMSI - Maximizing Business Value
RMSI is a global leader in geospatial and engineering solutions. These solutions address global issues of climate change, natural calamities, human habitation, food security, autonomous transportation, smart utilities and networks.
RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers with an employee base of over 4000 resources and is consistently ranked amongst the top companies to work for. RMSI has three states of the art development centres in India, at Noida, Hyderabad, and Dehradun and five fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Middle East.
For more information on RMSI, please visit www.rmsi.com
