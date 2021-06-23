FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES NEARLY 70,000 TICKETS ISSUED DURING SEAT BELT EDUCATION AND EQUITABLE ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN

12,573 Tickets for Seat Belt and Child Restraint Violations Issued During Campaign

57,259 Tickets Issued for Other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations

Watch an Interview with NASCAR Racer Ross Chastain and GTSC’s Chuck DeWeese

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued a total of 69,832 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 12,573 tickets for seat belt and child restraint violations during the “Buckle Up New York, Click it or Ticket” campaign which ran from May 24 to June 6. The statewide campaign, supported by GTSC, raises awareness about the importance of wearing seat belts.

“I applaud all law enforcement across the state for their commitment to keeping drivers and passengers safe on our roads,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and GTSC Chair. “New York has been a national leader with its seat belt laws and continues to lead the nation in seat belt compliance, but we can do better. GTSC will continue to raise awareness about this vital traffic safety issue.”

Throughout the mobilization, state and local law enforcement agencies used marked and unmarked vehicles, checkpoints, and roving details to patrol for unbelted occupants. Law enforcement also made sure children were properly restrained.

Full ticket breakdown:

Violation Number of Tickets Seatbelt 12,573 Speeding 13,351 Distracted Driving 3,266 Impaired Driving 1,552 Move Over Law 402 Other Violations 38,688 Grand Total 69,832

To raise awareness, GTSC held a “Buckle Up New York, Click it or Ticket” press conference on May 20 at the Fort Edward Jr/Sr High School in Washington County and has continued its partnership with NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain and Spire Sports. Chastain visited New York high schools this Spring to promote seat belt use and the ongoing “Protect Your Melon” campaign. Chastain, an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, will also sport the Protect Your Melon logo on his uniform and truck during the truck series race at Watkins Glen later this summer.

As part of its ongoing effort to make sure drivers and passengers are safe, GTSC's Child Passenger Safety Program supports training on how to properly install child safety restraints. Through this program, law enforcement and various community safety partners offer free child car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians year-round. Information for parents and caregivers is available at trafficsafety.ny.gov. Additionally, NHTSA offers guidance for pregnant women on how to properly wear a seat belt while expecting. You can read their recommendations on their website.

In 1984, New York was the first state in the nation to pass legislation requiring drivers and front-seat passengers to use seat belts. Governor Cuomo signed legislation last year to strengthen the state's historic seat belt laws to better protect everyone on New York's roadways. As of November 1, 2020, everyone in passenger vehicles, regardless of where they sit, needs to wear a seat belt or be properly restrained in a child safety seat. In New York, police can lawfully ticket motorists for not wearing a seat belt even if they are not committing any other traffic infractions.

About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year, and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seat belt use statewide.

For more information about traffic safety in New York State, please visit the GTSC website at https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/.

