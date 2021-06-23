Former Assisted Living Employee Arrested for Striking 87-Year-Old Alzheimer’s Resident in the Face
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Miami-Dade Police Department arrested a woman for abusing a disabled senior. According to an investigation by Attorney General Moody’s MFCU, Mayte Todd-Molina, a former assisted living home employee, struck an 87-year-old resident suffering from Alzheimer’s in the face on two separate occasions.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is incredibly sad to see a caregiver abuse a patient. Floridians utilize assisted living facilities once they are no longer able to take care of themselves and trust that caregivers will help, not harm them. The suspect in this case has been apprehended and will have to face a court and answer for these reprehensible acts.” According to an MFCU investigation, a personal aide not employed by the facility informed the resident’s family of unexplainable bruising on the resident’s body. The facility did not have an explanation or report on any incidents that may have caused the bruising. As a result, a family member of the victim placed a hidden camera in the victim’s room to find answers. One week later, the family member retrieved video footage that shows Todd-Molina pulling the resident’s hair and forcing the resident’s head back toward the pillow. On a separate occasion, video footage revealed Todd-Molina slapping the resident in the face and subsequently pulling the resident’s hair down toward the pillow. Todd-Molina faces two counts of abuse of an elderly disabled adult. Both counts are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. The Office of the State Attorney in the 11th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.
# # #
The Florida Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is funded through a grant totaling $26,329,510 for Federal Fiscal Year 2021, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $19,747,136. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,582,374 and is funded by Florida.
