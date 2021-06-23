Sub-Grant Application to Support Homeless/Housing Insecure Students Now Available to SAUs

The McKinney-Vento subgrant application for 2021 is now open! This funding will support School Administrative Units (SAUs) in developing, implementing, continuing, and expanding programs that facilitate the school success of children and youth experiencing homelessness or housing instability. This funding is provided under the McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) program. The application can be found here.

Applications must be submitted to the State of Maine Division of Procurement Services, via email, to Proposals@maine.gov. The Department is not using the new Grants4ME system for these applications. Please see the link for more information about the submission process.

All Maine SAUs as defined by 20-A M.R.S. §1(26) are eligible to submit bids in response to this Request for Proposals. Multiple SAUs may join together to submit a collaborative proposal, but such proposals must be submitted by a lead SAU that agrees to act as the fiscal agent for the project.

In the interest of assuring that these funds reach as many of Maine’s homeless students as possible, the Department will give priority consideration to applicants (single SAUs or collaboratives) that have identified an average of 50 or more homeless students in the past two school years (2019-2020, 2020-2021).

SAUs that currently have a McKinney-Vento subgrant (with an active date beyond September 1, 2021) cannot apply for additional subgrant funds.

For more information about the McKinney-Vento subgrant application, please contact Amelia Lyons at 207-557-1787, or amelia.lyons@maine.gov.