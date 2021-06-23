New All Things Judicial Podcast Episode Focuses on ACEs-Informed Courts

The most recent episode of All Things Judicial focuses on ACEs-informed courts. ACEs refers to adverse childhood experiences of some children who appear in North Carolina courts. In May, the Judicial Branch formed the Chief Justice's Task Force on ACEs-Informed Courts to examine the impact of ACEs on children and develop strategies for addressing adverse childhood experiences within our court system. This episode's guests include NCAOC Director Judge Andrew Heath, District Attorney Ben David, Bolch Judicial Institute Assistant Director of Special Projects Amelia Thorn, and Court Management Specialist Lori Cole.

"We can prevent crime, not just respond to it," District Attorney Ben David said on the podcast. "If we all get on the same page with what it truly means to be trauma informed, to be ACEs informed, we know the path forward and we need to act now."

EPISODE GUESTS

Judge Andrew Heath, Director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, and Co-Chair of the Chief Justice's Task Force on ACEs-Informed Courts.

Ben David, District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender Counties, and Co-Chair of the Chief Justice's Task Force on ACEs-Informed Courts.

Amelia Thorn, Bolch Judicial Institute Assistant Director of Special Projects, Articles Editor at Judicature, and Member of the Chief Justice's Task Force on ACEs-Informed Courts.

Lori C. Cole, Court Management Specialist for the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

MORE INFORMATION

All Things Judicial is a podcast about the important role of the North Carolina Judicial Branch in state government. The podcast follows a bi-monthly release schedule with each new episode available for download every other Wednesday and can be found on all podcast apps and on NCcourts.gov.