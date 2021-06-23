Bridge Deck Repairs Planned for Saturday on NB I-81 (George N. Wade Memorial) Bridge Between Cumberland and Dauphin Counties

​Harrisburg, PA – Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday, June 26, so a PennDOT bridge crew from Dauphin County can repair joints and deck spalls on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County.

The right and center lanes of northbound I-81will be closed between the exits from approximately 7 AM to 4 PM. The left lane will remain open.

There may be delays. Motorists should seek alternate routes or plan extra time for their travels.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###