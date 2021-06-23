Shiftsmart Named As A Finalist in The 2021 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiftsmart has been named as one of two finalists in the Inspiring CSR Category of the highly commended organizations of the year in The 2021 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards. These are the companies that the judges believe put people at the heart of their business and inspire others.
The Inspiring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award is bestowed to companies whose employees continue to want their work and their company to contribute to more than just profit. The award recognizes Shiftsmart for their initiative, Get Shift Done, and the impact it made on both the workforce and the wider social contribution to hunger relief. In its first 12 months, Get Shift Done provided, packaged, distributed, delivered and/or served 60 million meals in 12 regions across the United States. More than 28,000 individuals who lost their paychecks due to the pandemic registered with the program via the Shiftsmart platform and completed nearly one million shifts among 110 hunger relief non-profit organizations in response to the surge in demand for food. Unemployed individuals were paid nearly $15 million from the Get Shift Done initiative.
Inspiring Workplaces™ was created by the merger of The Employee Engagement Alliance and The Employee Engagement Awards. It believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces via the awards, it helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognize great work and inspire others to follow suit.
“It is a great honor to be recognized as an inspiring place to work for our employees and for their service to the community,” said Aakash Kumar, CEO and Founder of Shiftsmart. “Shiftsmart was founded to empower workers and create micro-entrepreneurs so this award is especially exciting for us.”
Founded In 2015, Shiftsmart, a labor management platform serving the modern workforce, revolutionized the flexible labor market with its digital platform powered by cutting-edge technology. It intelligently matches the right worker to the right job so that employers can increase fulfillment, reduce churn and improve worker quality. Known for their ability to quickly scale-up or down to meet critical workforce demand on a global scale, Shiftsmart’s global community provides millions of skilled shifts across many industries in more than 50 countries.
For more information about The 2021 North American Inspiring Workplace Awards, please visit https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/past-winners/north-america-finalists-2021/. For more information about Get Shift Done, please visit https://www.getshiftdone.org.
###
About Shiftsmart
Shiftsmart is an online marketplace built on pioneering technology that connects today’s dynamic workforce with companies facing increasingly complex staffing requirements. By empowering workers with more hours, better pay, and greater opportunity, Shiftsmart creates a mutually beneficial labor ecosystem for individuals and organizations alike. Visit www.shiftsmart.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world
Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australia. Part of its profits go to fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here.
Jeanne Culver
The Inspiring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award is bestowed to companies whose employees continue to want their work and their company to contribute to more than just profit. The award recognizes Shiftsmart for their initiative, Get Shift Done, and the impact it made on both the workforce and the wider social contribution to hunger relief. In its first 12 months, Get Shift Done provided, packaged, distributed, delivered and/or served 60 million meals in 12 regions across the United States. More than 28,000 individuals who lost their paychecks due to the pandemic registered with the program via the Shiftsmart platform and completed nearly one million shifts among 110 hunger relief non-profit organizations in response to the surge in demand for food. Unemployed individuals were paid nearly $15 million from the Get Shift Done initiative.
Inspiring Workplaces™ was created by the merger of The Employee Engagement Alliance and The Employee Engagement Awards. It believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces via the awards, it helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognize great work and inspire others to follow suit.
“It is a great honor to be recognized as an inspiring place to work for our employees and for their service to the community,” said Aakash Kumar, CEO and Founder of Shiftsmart. “Shiftsmart was founded to empower workers and create micro-entrepreneurs so this award is especially exciting for us.”
Founded In 2015, Shiftsmart, a labor management platform serving the modern workforce, revolutionized the flexible labor market with its digital platform powered by cutting-edge technology. It intelligently matches the right worker to the right job so that employers can increase fulfillment, reduce churn and improve worker quality. Known for their ability to quickly scale-up or down to meet critical workforce demand on a global scale, Shiftsmart’s global community provides millions of skilled shifts across many industries in more than 50 countries.
For more information about The 2021 North American Inspiring Workplace Awards, please visit https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/past-winners/north-america-finalists-2021/. For more information about Get Shift Done, please visit https://www.getshiftdone.org.
###
About Shiftsmart
Shiftsmart is an online marketplace built on pioneering technology that connects today’s dynamic workforce with companies facing increasingly complex staffing requirements. By empowering workers with more hours, better pay, and greater opportunity, Shiftsmart creates a mutually beneficial labor ecosystem for individuals and organizations alike. Visit www.shiftsmart.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world
Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australia. Part of its profits go to fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here.
Jeanne Culver
Culver Public Relations
+1 2143525980
jeanne@culverpr.com