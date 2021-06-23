Project to Replace a Bridge on Route 6 in the City of Corry, Erie County to Begin Soon

Oil City, PA – Work will begin soon to replace a 104-year old bridge that carries Route 6 (Columbus Avenue) over Kepples Run in the City of Corry, Erie County.

Work on the bridge, which is located between the intersections of Apache Avenue and Shady Avenue, is expected to start June 28, 2021, weather permitting.

The project will include removing the existing bridge structure and installing a pre-cast box culvert. Work will also include minor approach roadway construction, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and the installation of a temporary pedestrian walkway.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 6, Route 27, and Route 426. It is expected to be in place for one week.

Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers, so drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by late July 2021.

The existing bridge was built in 1917 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 9,600 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Chiver’s Construction Company of Fairview, PA. The contract cost is $493,745, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

