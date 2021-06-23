Traffic Fatality: 5700 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a hit and run traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the 5700 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 3:27 am, a pedestrian walked southbound on the west sidewalk of Georgia Avenue, then walked west to east to cross over Georgia Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue. The pedestrian was struck by the Nissan Altima which then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Pedro Diaz Flora, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.